As the number of dengue cases recorded here reaches nearly 10,000 in the first five months of the year, The Straits Times speaks to experts to find out if items such as citronella candles and ultrasonic repellents are effective in keeping mosquitoes away, and what sorts of things attract mosquitoes.

A: There is currently no scientific evidence for the efficacy of such repellents, said Dr Milly Choy, a senior research fellow at Duke-NUS Medical School.