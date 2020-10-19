Jurong Point, FairPrice's Aljunied outlet added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE -Jurong Point and a FairPrice outlet in Aljunied were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 19).

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

It has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Singapore confirmed four new coronavirus cases on Monday (Oct 19), taking the total to 57,915.

All four, aged between 18 and 41, were imported cases comprising one Singaporean, one permanent resident, one student's pass holder and one special pass holder.

Three of them had returned from India, while the fourth returned from the Philippines.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

No new clusters were announced on Monday.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at four cases a week in the past two weeks, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from no cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

With 12 cases discharged on Monday, 57,804 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remain in hospital while 34 are recuperating in community facilities. There are none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.