SINGAPORE - With markets and hawker centres added to the daily list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, Ms Sek Ah Suan, 55, worried for her parents who have heart conditions.

Especially for her father, Mr Sek Seng Huat, 84, who would visit the Lorong Ah Soo market in Hougang weekly to buy groceries and the Prime supermarket nearby to buy Toto.