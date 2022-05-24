Jif peanut butter being recalled over potential salmonella contamination

SINGAPORE - Batches of peanut butter by Jif has been ordered to be recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to a potential salmonella contamination.

In a news release on Tuesday (May 24) afternoon, the SFA said that a notification to recall Jif peanut butter was issued by the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacturer J.M. Smucker.

Salmonella Senftenberg is a strain of the bacterium Salmonella, a common cause of food-borne illnesses. It should not be detected in ready-to-eat food products.

SFA said the importer, DKSH South East Asia, has been directed to recall the implicated batches of Jif peanut butter.

The implicated Jif peanut butter contains the lot codes 1274425 to 2140425.

The recall is ongoing.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it," SFA said.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."