'Get yourself checked, no matter your age': What breast cancer survivor Jamie Yeo wants women to know

As her cancer was detected early, her doctor recommended radiation therapy to target the affected area. She did 20 sessions and finished a course of medication to block oestrogen.

“Radiation therapy or radiotherapy can help deal with residual or potentially malignant cells which may not be detected at the time of diagnosis. It can reduce the risk of the cancer coming back to the same area where it was first found, from a lifelong risk of over 35 per cent to about 19 per cent. The risk of mortality from breast cancer also drops by 4 per cent from 25 to 21 percent,” explains Dr Yang Tuck Loong, a radiation oncologist at Gleneagles Hospital.

Two years later, Ms Yeo has become a strong advocate of early screening and testing. She is sharing her story to help protect the health and lives of other women.

“Get yourself checked. The good thing about breast cancer is you can feel for it [lumps], and catch it early. No matter how young you are, it really just takes a few minutes to self-examine and only a few hours to get professional screening,” says the mother-of-two, with children aged six and 12.

Getting appropriate care for your situation

What happens after getting a diagnosis for cancer? In Ms Yeo’s case, she recalls being “very scared”.

“One minute you’re numb, one minute you’re just so fearful you can’t even speak,” she says.

She decided to go to Gleneagles Hospital as she’d given birth to her daughter, and always felt comfortable, there.

The hospital focuses on helping its patients navigate their treatment with the aim of regaining their quality of life.

Gleneagles Hospital Singapore chief executive officer Thomas Wee says: “At Gleneagles, the patient is at the centre of all that we do. Personifying our tagline ‘On Your Side’, our multi-disciplinary team empathises with the patient, to understand his or her needs. In this way, we ensure the patient's healing journey is complete and comprehensive.”

Ms Yeo had a team of multidisciplinary healthcare professionals including a medical oncologist, surgeon, radiation oncologist and nurses to care for her and to work out a comprehensive and customised treatment roadmap from diagnosis to post-surgery recovery.