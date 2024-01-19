'Get yourself checked, no matter your age': What breast cancer survivor Jamie Yeo wants women to know

During a regular breast self-examination in 2021, former radio deejay Jamie Yeo felt a lump in her breast. She didn’t think much of it but decided to arrange for a health screening just to be on the safe side.
She underwent a targeted ultrasound and biopsy. The biopsy results were inconclusive, but she decided to remove the lump. During the surgery, the doctors discovered that the lump was indeed cancerous.
“I just didn't know how to react because I had gone through all this roller-coaster of emotions. When it was confirmed, I was just shocked. But then I was very relieved because at that point it had already been taken out,” she recalls.
As her cancer was detected early, her doctor recommended radiation therapy to target the affected area. She did 20 sessions and finished a course of medication to block oestrogen.
“Radiation therapy or radiotherapy can help deal with residual or potentially malignant cells which may not be detected at the time of diagnosis. It can reduce the risk of the cancer coming back to the same area where it was first found, from a lifelong risk of over 35 per cent to about 19 per cent. The risk of mortality from breast cancer also drops by 4 per cent from 25 to 21 percent,” explains Dr Yang Tuck Loong, a radiation oncologist at Gleneagles Hospital.
Two years later, Ms Yeo has become a strong advocate of early screening and testing. She is sharing her story to help protect the health and lives of other women.
“Get yourself checked. The good thing about breast cancer is you can feel for it [lumps], and catch it early. No matter how young you are, it really just takes a few minutes to self-examine and only a few hours to get professional screening,” says the mother-of-two, with children aged six and 12.
Getting appropriate care for your situation
What happens after getting a diagnosis for cancer? In Ms Yeo’s case, she recalls being “very scared”.
“One minute you’re numb, one minute you’re just so fearful you can’t even speak,” she says.
She decided to go to Gleneagles Hospital as she’d given birth to her daughter, and always felt comfortable, there.
“Having cancer gave me a fresh perspective on life and I knew what really mattered in life,” says Ms Yeo.
“I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to detect cancer early.”
Why early screening for cancer matters
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Singapore, and also the leading cause of cancer death among women here.
However, it is also one of the most detectable and, if detected early, it is treatable. Screening for breast cancer includes self-examination of the breast and a mammogram.
Other than breast cancer, other types of cancers can also be detected via screening.
Dr Bertha Woon, general and breast surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, says: “Early detection of common cancers such as breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer – and for women, cervical cancer – can save lives. It leads to less treatment, higher chance of recovery, lower chance of recurrence, less intense treatment and less financial outlay. Screening can mean the difference between curing and symptomatic management.”
One in four people may develop cancer in their lifetime and screening is one of the most efficient ways to detect and get treatment before cancer spreads.
If breast cancer is detected and it is localised or has not spread, the five-year survival rate is 99 per cent. The survival rate is 86 per cent if the cancer has spread to the regional lymph nodes, according to the American Cancer Society.
However, Dr Woon cautions that these statistics are only rough estimates as there are many different variables to consider.
The survival rates are also different for different types of cancer, which is why early detection is still a priority.
