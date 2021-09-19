Covid-19

It's home learning for primary kids

  • Published
    44 min ago

All Primary 1 to 5 pupils and special education school pupils will go on full home-based learning from Sept 27 until Oct 6, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, 1,009 new cases were detected here.

