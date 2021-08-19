On The Ground

Is it time to regulate growing homefood business scene?

Food Editor
Under the Singapore Food Agency's guidelines, home-based business operators can sell food from their HDB flats or private homes without a licence. The agency encourages people who handle and prepare food to attend a one-day food safety course at an approved training provider, but does not mandate it. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    42 min ago
The most surprising part about the recent food poisoning case involving a home food business was that it took this long for something like that to happen.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, such businesses have mushroomed in Singapore. The low barrier to entry allows people who have lost their jobs or who have less busy work schedules, to sell food from home without too much fuss. For people working from home or trying to limit going out or both, these businesses have been a bright spot, providing distraction from the reality of living in pandemic times. They have lapped up the cakes, cookies, cockles, kombucha, yong tau foo, radish cake, bagels, sourdough bread, chilli sauce and spice pastes these businesses sell. Anything their hearts desire, someone is making it from home and selling it.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2021, with the headline 'Is it time to regulate growing homefood business scene?'.
