On The Ground
Is it time to regulate growing homefood business scene?
The most surprising part about the recent food poisoning case involving a home food business was that it took this long for something like that to happen.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, such businesses have mushroomed in Singapore. The low barrier to entry allows people who have lost their jobs or who have less busy work schedules, to sell food from home without too much fuss. For people working from home or trying to limit going out or both, these businesses have been a bright spot, providing distraction from the reality of living in pandemic times. They have lapped up the cakes, cookies, cockles, kombucha, yong tau foo, radish cake, bagels, sourdough bread, chilli sauce and spice pastes these businesses sell. Anything their hearts desire, someone is making it from home and selling it.