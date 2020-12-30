Invincible Noodle House in Boat Quay to be charged in court over breaches of Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - A noodle house in Boat Quay that was ordered to close for 10 days in October will face charges in court over its breaches of Covid-19 safety rules.

Invincible (BBCM), the operator of Invincible Noodle House, will be charged in court on Feb 2 with offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The Straits Times understands that this is the first time the URA is bringing charges against a food and beverage outlet over the breaches.

On Oct 2, the noodle house, which is located at 13 Circular Road and is also known as Bedok Bak Chor Mee, failed to ensure safe distancing between customers.

It also did not stop customers from consuming liquor after 10.30pm, URA said.

The outlet had been ordered to close between Oct 3 and 12.

URA said: "We urge businesses and members of the public to adhere to safe management measures. These will help to keep community transmissions low and our loved ones safe during this pandemic."

The authority also warned F&B outlets against accepting groups of more than eight people, even if the diners are seated at separate tables.

The serving and consumption of alcohol after 10.3pm remains prohibited, it added.