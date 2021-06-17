Integrated Shield Plans to cover Covid-19 vaccine complications for special access jabs such as Sinovac's

SINGAPORE - Policyholders with Integrated Shield Plans (IP) will now be covered if they are hospitalised as a result of complications from Covid-19 vaccines under the Health Sciences Authority's Special Access Route (SAR).

This means that IP coverage for hospitalisations that result from vaccine-related complications will now include those who have taken the Sinovac vaccine.

The Sinovac vaccine is currently the only vaccine available under the SAR, with the jabs available at 24 private clinics from Friday (June 18) onwards.

As the China-made vaccine is not part of the national programme, those who choose to receive it will not be eligible for the government's Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap) should they develop any adverse reactions.

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) announced this on Thursday (June 17), and said that this additional coverage is supported by all seven IP insurers in Singapore.

The additional coverage comes after the LIA said in January that IP policyholders will be covered for hospitalisation resulting from complications caused by vaccines approved by the Health Sciences Authority, which so far include the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The seven IP insurers in Singapore are:

- AIA

- Aviva

- AXA

- Great Eastern Life

- NTUC Income

- Prudential

- Raffles Health Insurance

The special insurance coverage of all Covid-19 vaccinations in Singapore, including those approved under the SAR, will be provided till the end of the year, said the LIA.

The association will monitor the evolving coronavirus situation to consider whether to extend the duration of coverage, it added.

"We understand that some Singaporeans may wish to receive vaccination under SAR and hope that our member insurers' proactive commitment in extending in-patient hospitalisation benefits for complications can provide assurance that such IP policyholders will be covered," said LIA president Khor Hock Seng.

IP policyholders with further questions are encouraged to contact their insurance representatives or their IP insurer, said the LIA.