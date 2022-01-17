Integrated Shield Plan extends coverage for Covid-19 vaccine complications till Dec 31

SINGAPORE - Coverage for Covid-19 vaccination complications that result in hospitalisation under Integrated Shield Plans (IP) will be extended until Dec 31.

This will apply to all IP policyholders who receive Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) said on Monday (Jan 17).

Those who received vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation under its Emergency Use Listing Procedure and administered in Singapore under the Health Sciences Authority's Special Access Route will also be covered.

The initial 12-month special coverage given by all seven IP insurers ended on Dec 31 last year.

The initiative supports the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination and booster immunisation programme, the association said.

Vaccines under the national vaccination programme are Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna and Sinovac.

The Sinovac vaccine was made available last June at private healthcare providers under the Special Access Route, and was included in the national vaccination programme in October.

The Sinopharm vaccine is available under the Special Access Route.

Mr Khor Hock Seng, president of LIA, said: "Life insurers remain committed to playing their part in the collective effort to bring Covid-19 under control by supporting the national vaccination programme.

"IP policyholders taking their vaccination and booster shots can rest assure that any related medical complications resulting in hospitalisation will be covered by their respective insurers."

Policyholders with further questions are encouraged to contact their insurance representatives or their IP insurer, said the LIA.

The current IP insurers are AIA, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential Singapore, Raffles Health Insurance and Singlife with Aviva.