SINGAPORE - All NTUC Income Integrated Shield Plan (IP) policyholders will soon have to pay for part of their hospital bills, and those with other insurers may have to do so too.

NTUC Income started informing policyholders from Feb 3 that IPs with riders that cover hospital bills in full will have a co-payment feature for renewals from April 1. It said this would encourage policyholders to consume healthcare services prudently and keep health insurance costs sustainable.