Institute of Mental Health wards get overhauled to help patients with reintegration

SINGAPORE - The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has overhauled 11 acute wards in its biggest refurbishment project since 1993, when the IMH campus was built in Buangkok.

This shows IMH’s increased focus on helping patients regain control of their lives and emotions, so they can lead meaningful lives back in the community, Associate Professor Swapna Verma, IMH’s medical board chairwoman, said during a media briefing on Monday.

The remodelling of the wards is part of a Ministry of Health-funded project that started in 2018.

“We don’t just alleviate patients’ medical symptoms. We address their psychosocial needs as well, because these have an intertwining effect on their recovery,” Associate Professor Daniel Fung, IMH chief executive, said on Friday.

Two of the refurbished wards, Stepping Stones and addiction medicine ward Serenity Centre, officially opened on Friday, with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung giving the opening address.

The recovery-focused model of care the hospital has embraced is evident in Stepping Stones, a 100-bed rehabilitation centre that was created from the merging of two previous wards.

Patients in the centre undergo a voluntary nurse-led, eight-week programme to prepare them for life in the community.

They get help with identifying and working on personal goals, such as preparing themselves for independent living or getting a job.

During their stay in the open-concept ward, they can prepare simple meals in the kitchenette, do the laundry, and pick up life and job training skills.

Stepping Stones residents sleep on single beds similar to those found in private homes, and have work trial opportunities within the hospital involving kitchen work, cleaning, and hydroponics farming, among others.

“If you look at any kind of psychiatric illness, it is a neurological illness. There is a physical brain impairment and...it takes time to recover.

“So similarly, as you have rehab in the acute medical or surgical setting, you need to have rehab wards even in psychiatric settings,” said Prof Swapna.