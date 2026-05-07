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Toa Payoh will have 16 active ageing centres (AACs) and AAC touchpoints by March 2027.

SINGAPORE – The Government has designated three more Age Well Neighbourhoods (AWNs) in Bedok, Bukit Panjang and Tiong Bahru-Redhill, in addition to the current one in Toa Payoh.

AWNs come under the Age Well SG national programme, which supports seniors to age well in their homes and their communities and is led by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Ministry of Transport.

The AWNs will have a range of enhancements to four key Age Well SG components: active ageing centres (AACs), enhanced Home Personal Care (HPC+), community health posts (CHPs) and senior-friendly infrastructure, said the three ministries in a joint statement.

Toa Payoh, one of Singapore’s oldest towns, was named an AWN in August 2025. Here is a look at the key enhancements for this AWN:

Three new AAC touchpoints – smaller satellite locations operated by a main AAC – will be added by December 2026, with another four by March 2027. This will bring the total number of AACs and AAC touchpoints in Toa Payoh to 16.

More comprehensive and timely community care service for frail seniors living at home under the expanded HPC+ offerings by Touch Community Services, from the second half of 2026.

Three enhanced CHPs operated by NHG Health began services in January 2026. Manned by health teams led by nurses, they offer services like chronic disease management and medication reviews.

Physical infrastructural improvements by the second half of 2028.

An additional “Friendly Street” to be completed by 2028. At Friendly Streets, speed limits are lowered to 40kmh and complemented with measures such as road humps and narrower roads to slow down vehicles. There are also pedestrian-friendly features such as more frequent and longer “green man” crossing times and raised zebra crossings.

Lifts at the three pedestrian overhead bridges that connect to the upcoming Toa Payoh Integrated Development, a mega community, sports and entertainment project that is expected to be completed by 2030.

Households in 37 Housing Board blocks can opt for subsidised senior-friendly fittings under MND’s Enhancement for Active Seniors programme, when undergoing the Home Improvement Programme.

Upcoming sensory garden at Block 149 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh to be completed in 2027.