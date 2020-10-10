Influencer opens up about mental health struggles to help others

Ms Charlotte Wang, who has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram, is among those driving influencer marketing in Singapore, reviewing fashion and lifestyle products on social media. She previously pursued such content creation as a side hustle when she had a full-time job.

But in March, she quit her corporate job in marketing to take a short break from full-time work. What was meant to be a brief vacation became a long and uncertain journey when companies started to freeze hiring because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"There were some nights when I was just crying after everyone went to sleep. I would lie in bed awake until about four in the morning just waiting for myself to tire out," said the 27-year-old.

Ms Wang had her first experience with depression in 2017 after breaking up with a long-time partner. During the recent circuit breaker, when she again started showing signs of depression, her parents were worried, but gave her the space to bounce back.

She said: "My parents are very traditional, so they don't really believe in mental health issues. But after seeing what I have been through and reading more about it, they just let me feel the emotions I was experiencing.

"Once I was able to spot my depression taking over, I knew what steps to take. It was not easy even the second time around. But just slowly getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, making yourself a nice meal - all these small things helped me get through the day."

Ms Wang, who is candid on Instagram about her experience with depression and anxiety, regularly shares posts on mental health issues and publicly answers questions about her coping strategies, to support others. "I think a lot of times we think that we are alone, but that is not true at all. Things may not always be 10/10, but we can get through life together."

Rachel Quek