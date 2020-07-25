In Brief : Keep masks on at cinemas

Keep masks on at cinemas

In the past week, two cinemas were identified as places that confirmed Covid-19 patients had visited while infectious.

When asked about it yesterday, the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that no evidence currently suggests both were infected at the cinemas.

However, he strongly suggests that moviegoers keep their masks on as much as possible.

"Please put on a mask again after you have taken your sip, taken your bite... keep the mask on as long as possible during the show. That will certainly help to reduce the risk of any theoretical spread occurring in cinemas here," he said.

Risk of aerosol transmission

On the possible risk that the coronavirus could be aerosolised, the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said research outcomes have been mixed and the evidence has not changed much since February.

But existing protection measures should be adequate for most settings, he added. "We will continue to monitor this area closely, and if we assess the body of evidence requires us to change our policy position, we will certainly do so."

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong urged those who are more vulnerable to the virus, such as seniors and those with multiple chronic conditions, to minimise going out.

"If you do go out, please make sure you wear a mask, if need be, wear a surgical mask," he said.

"For the general public... it is important to observe (safe distancing measures) and take them seriously. That is why we are stepping up our enforcement, as well as our surveillance."

Tech a key enabler in contact tracing

On how technology has aided contact tracing, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said it is an important enabler, but effective contact tracing does not rely on technology alone.

TraceTogether and SafeEntry, plus the capabilities of contact tracers, have allowed for electronic quarantine orders to be issued to suspected cases within a day of notification.

"That has accelerated our processes quite quickly... This is a continuous work in progress," said Mr Wong.