Immunotherapy: A new tool to treat early-stage lung cancer

Did you know that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Singapore? This is because lung cancer is usually diagnosed at an advanced stage, where the chance of long-term cure is low.

Early detection of lung cancer is difficult because there may not be any specific symptoms. General symptoms such as coughing and weight loss may also be dismissed or not deemed serious enough to warrant medical attention.

This is why many patients are only diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the cancer cells have spread to other parts of the body. According to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019, more than 60 per cent of patients with lung cancer are diagnosed at stage 4.

As such, taking the first step to get screened or seek a doctor’s advice on any symptoms or health concerns is important, since treatment recommendations vary and depend on the stage of the cancer and health status of each person.

Early detection of lung cancer improves cure rates. New clinical trial data suggests that adjuvant immunotherapy given after curative surgery may help to lower the risk of cancer recurrence in some patients.

Clinical Assistant Professor Stephanie Saw, a consultant in the Division of Medical Oncology at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, answers questions about lung cancer treatment and what can be done to help patients achieve better outcomes.