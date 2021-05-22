ICA taps video calls to help officers reduce contact with travellers

Officers helping arriving air travellers to complete immigration documentation will now talk to them through videoconferencing, instead of in person.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has put this and other precautions in place, after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the airport.

ICA told The Straits Times yesterday that the videoconferencing option applies to officers who check travellers' SG Arrival Card application and electronic health declaration card.

This process, which is completed before immigration clearance over the counters, was previously handled by officers wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and carrying iPads.

Officers will now use the iPads to conduct video calls with travellers, thus minimising physical contact with them.

Officers will step in physically to help travellers only where required, said ICA.

"This initiative will mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission while they perform their duties amid the pandemic."

There are now 104 cases linked to the airport cluster, including four ICA officers working at Terminal 3.

ICA said it has worked with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to put in place more regular Covid-19 testing of its officers. It is also working with Changi Airport Group to install better shields at the manual counters to protect officers.

They have also worked together to repurpose the space outside the skytrain stations as an additional waiting area. This will prevent crowding in arrival halls, said ICA.

It added that there are other existing precautions in place, such as encouraging officers to get vaccinated and increasing the use of protective equipment.

On whether vaccination would affect a worker's deployment, ICA noted that the majority of jobs in ICA are at the front line.

"As such, ICA officers, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, have to be rostered for front-line deployment," said ICA.

However, it may deploy unvaccinated officers in slightly lower risk areas, such as at the departure hall, said ICA.

Foodcourt operator Kopitiam, which has a branch in Terminal 3, said it has also taken precautions such as increasing the cleaning frequency of the outlet.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry said it has stepped up refresher training courses on the wearing and removing of PPE for drivers taking arriving travellers in buses to stay-home notice facilities. It has also increased the physical distance between the drivers and the travellers on such trips.

The ministry added that drivers transporting passengers are vaccinated against Covid-19. They also operate dedicated vehicles.

•Additional reporting by Kok Yufeng