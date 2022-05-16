'I would wake up with a mouth full of blood': Dengue patient shares his ordeal

SINGAPORE - When Mr Gary Yang came down with a fever and body aches in August 2020, he feared the worst - that he had Covid-19.

This was, after all, before vaccines had been made available to the public, and before the coronavirus was declared endemic in Singapore. So when his Covid-19 test results came back negative, he heaved a sigh of relief.

It was short-lived, as he was informed shortly after that he had tested positive for dengue.

This, in spite of all the precautions the now 42-year-old freelance writer and sports coach had taken.

"We were already so careful. I was the sort who was paranoid about my kids getting it, so I did what all the ads and campaigns said to do," Mr Yang, who is married with two children, told The Straits Times.

This included overturning pails, ensuring there was no stagnant water on his premises, and making his children, now aged eight and 11, wear mosquito patches at home.

"We had taken all the precautions, which is why I was very surprised to get it," he said.

Mr Yang's ordeal started with flu-like symptoms, which he tried to alleviate with medication for two days. But when his fever worsened, he sought help at a clinic.

He was given medicine and told to monitor his condition for the next few days.

His fever dipped - but came back again about three days later, this time accompanied by a rash. He was then referred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, to be tested both for Covid-19 and dengue.

Fortunately, Mr Yang's blood platelet count did not drop to dangerously low levels, and he was allowed to recover at home. But this was still an unpleasant process - in addition to having a fever and body aches, his gums would also bleed.

"I'd go to bed with no blood on my gums, but wake up in the morning with a mouth full of blood - my gums would bleed in my sleep," he recalled.