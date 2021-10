SINGAPORE - Professor Ng Wai Hoe stepped up from being medical director of the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) to become chief executive-designate of Changi General Hospital (CGH) in the midst of the circuit breaker lockdown in 2020.

The Covid-19 situation had improved slightly by the time his new posting became official two months later on July 1, though an unprecedented coronavirus war was surely not the best start to a new role.