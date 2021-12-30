'I wanted to take the lead and encourage others': NCID nurse who was first in Singapore to get Covid-19 jab

SINGAPORE - Most people who get their Covid-19 vaccine shot in Singapore do so while accompanied by just one healthcare worker, and in some cases, a caregiver or loved one.

But when Ms Sarah Lim got her Pfizer-BioNTech jab, it was done under the scrutiny of about a dozen reporters and photographers.

One year ago, on Dec 30, 2020, the senior staff nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) became the first person here to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms Lim, then 46, who had been a healthcare worker for over 20 years was no stranger to vaccinations, and was even excited about getting her first dose.

"I was more nervous about the media attention than the injection," she quipped in an interview on Wednesday (Dec 29).

For most of last year, Covid-19 vaccines were only a glimmer on the horizon for many as the pandemic ravaged the globe.

But late last year, Ms Lim and her colleagues were told in a briefing that the vaccines would soon be available in Singapore.

In November, her nurse manager approached her and offered her the chance to be a part of history - as the first person here to get inoculated.

"I told her I'd do it. I wanted to take the lead and encourage others to get vaccinated," said Ms Lim.