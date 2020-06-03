Huge dengue outbreak expected this year; more than 8,000 infected and 12 dead so far

SINGAPORE - Singapore looks to be heading for one of its biggest dengue outbreaks, even as it struggles to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past two months, another five people have died from dengue, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 12, even as weekly infections soar to more than 600 a week.

There were 623 people diagnosed in the week ending May 23. The National Environment Agency (NEA) was unable to provide figures for last week, but as of 3pm last Friday (May 29), another 576 people had been infected.

The highest weekly figure over the past five years was 664, and at the rate the numbers have been going up in recent weeks, it is likely to be exceeded soon.

The more than 8,000 people infected so far is more than double the number seen over the same period last year.

There are now 164 active dengue clusters, the biggest at Woodleigh, with 175 people infected.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the 12 people who died after getting the mosquito-borne disease were aged between 56 and 80 years old. Of these, nine worked or resided in active dengue clusters.

Last year, 20 people died of dengue.

The NEA said that with more people staying home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a higher risk of transmission within housing estates, as the Aedes mosquito is a day-biter.

Related Story Rising risk of dengue during Covid-19

Related Story Over 300,000 bottles of mosquito repellent to be given to patients suspected to have dengue

Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School said the circuit breaker to control the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore could also have added to the dengue outbreak.

"Aedes mosquitoes are active in seeking blood meal during the daytime, and more time spent at home instead of at work during the recent circuit breaker period could have led to increased rates of infection," he said.

The NEA said that there had been a 50 per cent increase in Aedes mosquito larval breeding found in homes over the past three years, compared to the preceding three years.

It warned on its dengue website: "We have just entered the warmer months of May to September.

"There will usually be higher transmission of dengue in Singapore during this period, due to an accelerated breeding cycle and maturation of the Aedes mosquito vector and shorter incubation period for the dengue virus."

The NEA has been trying to reduce the mosquito population by releasing sterile male mosquitoes at key hot spots across Singapore, so that eggs hatched by female mosquitoes they mate with would not hatch.

Doctors have also been giving out mosquito repellent to patients suspected to have dengue, to prevent them from being bitten and possibly passing the virus on to others.

The plan is to distribute about 300,000 bottles of repellent at general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.