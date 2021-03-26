HSA warns against 4 harmful slimming products sold online

Four products sold on e-commerce sites and social media platforms were found to contain sibutramine, a banned substance that could increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Yesterday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that a man who took one of the products, Flash Slim, experienced serious adverse effects including nausea, insomnia and palpitations.

The product claimed to help users burn stubborn fat, with results guaranteed within one to five days.

The public should not purchase or consume these products, the HSA said, adding that it has worked with the e-commerce and social media platforms to take down the listings.

Sellers have also been warned.

The three other products found to contain sibutramine are Leedee Botanical Beverage Mix Pineapple Juice Powder with African Mango, Quinn S Amyera and Schocolite Double Chocolate Cookies Drink with Hoodia Gordonii Extract and L-Carnitine.

Members of the public had alerted the HSA about the products.

"These slimming products were marketed to burn fats quickly and show results in as early as seven to 14 days," said HSA.

Other side effects of sibutramine include insomnia and hallucinations.

In 2019, a consumer here experienced extremely fast heart rate and became unconscious after taking a product containing sibutramine.



After she was resuscitated, she needed to have a defibrillator implanted to help her heart function.

Consumers are advised to stop taking these products immediately and consult a doctor if they are feeling unwell or are concerned about their health.

The HSA said the public should be wary of health products that carry exaggerated claims.

"There is no quick and easy way to lose weight. Weight control should be achieved through a combination of balanced diet and appropriate exercise," the authority added.

Sellers and suppliers of products with banned and harmful ingredients will be prosecuted, HSA said.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to two years or fined up to $10,000 or both.