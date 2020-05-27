HSA warns about 2 'health' products that contain steroids, dangerous dose of erectile dysfunction drug

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public to avoid buying or consuming two products as they contain potent medicinal ingredients that should not be used without medical supervision.

It said on Wednesday (May 27) that tests on Lung Tan Tsao found that it contained a steroid and an antihistamine, while Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power had dangerously high levels of a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Lung Tan Tsao, touted as a health tonic containing a variety of natural herbs, is labelled as a relief of various conditions including eczema, allergies and pain.

A woman in her 40s experienced weight gain and swelling of the face after taking Lung Tan Tsao, which she obtained from a friend who had purchased it in Malaysia.

Her doctor became suspicious of the product after it cleared the woman's eczema as rapidly as prescription medicine would.

HSA detected two medicinal ingredients in the product: chlorpheniramine, an antihistamine, and dexmethasone, a steroid. Both can cause serious adverse effects when used without medical supervision.

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids can cause increased blood glucose levels, which may lead to diabetes. It can also cause Cushing's syndrome, characterised by a round or "moon face" appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs.

Anyone who has taken Lung Tan Tsao should stop consuming it and see a doctor as soon as possible, HSA advised. Discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure.

HSA also issued a warning about Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power, which is labelled as a superfood but was found to contain over 50 times the usual daily dose of tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction medicine.

When used without medical supervision, tadalafil can increase risk of stroke and heart attack.

Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power is not sold here, but was detected by Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officers from Air Cargo Command in an online purchase from an overseas seller.

ICA referred the parcel with 15 boxes of the product to HSA for further investigation.

The product was labelled as a "superfood" and a "fountain of youth", and claimed that it contains known herbal ingredients such as tongkat ali extract, sky fruit extract and maca powder.

It also carried Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and NSF International logos on its packaging.

HSA saidthe misuse of quality certification logos on the product was aimed to mislead consumers into thinking that the product was safe and manufactured under high quality standards, but there is no way of verifying the authenticity of these logos.

Illegal and adulterated products can resurface under a different name or packaging to evade checks by authorities and trick consumers into buying them.

In September 2017, HSA had previously the public to a similar product named Candy B+ Complex, which was also tested to contain tadalafil. Both products were labelled to be manufactured by California Pure.

Users are advised to stop taking Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health, HSA said.

The agency also advised consumers to be wary of health products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick and miraculous results. People should also avoid buying health products from unfamiliar sources, and exercise caution when purchasing them online or from well-meaning friends.

It is illegal to sell both Lung Tan Tsao and Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power in Singapore as they contain potent medicinal ingredients, HSA said. The agency added that it will not hesitate to take action if they surface on local e-commerce platforms, or are found in physical premises. Anyone convicted of doing so can be jailed for up to 2 years, fined up to $10,000, or both.