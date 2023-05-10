How traditional Chinese medicine can help soothe throat discomfort, reflux and phlegm

Laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing irritation in the throat and voice box. LPR can manifest as acid reflux, such as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or as non-acid reflux, which includes weak acid and alkali reflux.
Over half of LPR cases are non-acid reflux, which can be asymptomatic or present as a feeling of a lump in the throat, persistent coughing and mucus blockage.
Chronic inflammation of the throat, nose and ears due to LPR can result in a sore mouth, bad breath, dry mouth, vocal cord irritation causing hoarseness, and ear-related issues such as tinnitus and hearing loss.
Relieving LPR Symptoms with traditional Chinese medicine
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners believe that chronic inflammation caused by LPR is related to the presence of phlegm. Reflux aggravates this condition by repeatedly irritating the mucous membrane of the oesophagus and throat.
To ease symptoms, TCM focuses on strengthening the body's qi (energy) and nourishing the yin (negative energy) by promoting body fluid production, clearing heat, resolving phlegm, and protecting the throat and oesophagus' mucous membranes.
Herbal teas made from natural ingredients, such as bambusa tuldoides, codonopsis, imperata cylindrica root and phragmitis rhizoma, can gently relieve gastric acid symptoms. These vegetarian teas not only have a pleasant fragrance, but can also alleviate symptoms such as hiccups, vomiting, bad breath and mouth sores, or ulcers caused by stomach heat-related gastric reflux.
Tackling acid and bile reflux with TCM
For acid reflux caused by GERD, the primary issue is an improperly functioning "gate" at the junction of the oesophagus and stomach. This malfunction allows stomach and food contents to flow back into the oesophagus and mouth, causing inflammation, ulcers, oesophageal stenosis and other persistent symptoms. Immediate medical attention is necessary if you experience these symptoms.
Common acid reflux symptoms include gastric distension, pain, frequent belching, chest pain, chest tightness and back pain, which may result from slowed gastric motility and food remaining in the stomach for longer.
However, if you experience chest pain, it is crucial to first rule out heart-related problems. If symptoms persist and recur, seek medical attention to rule out other digestive system disorders.
If you have a repeated sour or bitter taste in your mouth, bloating pain, or symptoms beyond simple acid reflux, you may have bile reflux. This can occur even following a gallbladder removal, as bile is produced in the liver.
Symptoms typically appear one-and-a-half to two hours after eating and can worsen due to mental stress, alcohol consumption and greasy food. Dry mouth and bad breath are common symptoms of both acid and bile reflux.
TCM's Tongjiang method can help regulate acid and bile reflux. A combined treatment plan involving TCM to protect the gastric mucosa, along with ear acupuncture can calm the mind, stabilise the mood, and alleviate symptoms.
Ear acupuncture helps to activate the area within the ear canal (the vagus nerve auricular branch) which will then address issues within your inner organs (general visceral sensory afferent fiber) and help to regulate your gastric motility function – the movement of food through the gastrointestinal system.
