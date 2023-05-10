How traditional Chinese medicine can help soothe throat discomfort, reflux and phlegm

However, if you experience chest pain, it is crucial to first rule out heart-related problems. If symptoms persist and recur, seek medical attention to rule out other digestive system disorders.

If you have a repeated sour or bitter taste in your mouth, bloating pain, or symptoms beyond simple acid reflux, you may have bile reflux. This can occur even following a gallbladder removal, as bile is produced in the liver.

Symptoms typically appear one-and-a-half to two hours after eating and can worsen due to mental stress, alcohol consumption and greasy food. Dry mouth and bad breath are common symptoms of both acid and bile reflux.

TCM's Tongjiang method can help regulate acid and bile reflux. A combined treatment plan involving TCM to protect the gastric mucosa, along with ear acupuncture can calm the mind, stabilise the mood, and alleviate symptoms.

Ear acupuncture helps to activate the area within the ear canal (the vagus nerve auricular branch) which will then address issues within your inner organs (general visceral sensory afferent fiber) and help to regulate your gastric motility function – the movement of food through the gastrointestinal system.

Yu Ying TCM offers traditional treatments such as acupuncture, paediatric tuina and orthopaedics. Visit the website to find out more.