How to spot juvenile dermatomyositis

Children with juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM) may have difficulty getting up from a chair or out of bed, or even swallowing. They may also develop a skin rash. However, these two primary symptoms of JDM - muscle weakness and skin rash - can be difficult to detect.

The rash may look like eczema: red, flaky, sometimes itchy.

"Besides a red rash that is more prominent on sun-exposed areas, other skin signs of JDM may not be so obvious, especially to a doctor who is not familiar with them," said Dr Elizabeth Ang, a senior consultant at the division of paediatric allergy, immunology and rheumatology at National University Hospital.

Look out for a diffused, red, angry-looking rash in an otherwise well child, particularly if it affects sun-exposed areas of the face, neck or limbs, she added. "However, there are many other more common and less serious causes of rash, so I want to caution against panic."

If your child has a rash, it is best to take him to the same doctor as he will be more familiar with the child's condition, and he can then refer him to a specialist if needed.

Patients with JDM develop weakness in the large muscles around the neck, shoulders and hips, making it difficult for them to raise their arms to comb or wash their hair.

Dr Ang said the child will find it difficult to get up from a squatting position. "Going up and down stairs can be difficult, and occasionally, the child may have a waddling gait."

Some of her JDM patients had told her their previous doctors found nothing wrong with their muscle strength, even though they had muscle weakness.

"I suspect this is because the doctor is not familiar with what is 'normal' and thinks the 'weakness' is expected in a child who is young or of small build," she said.

Or the doctor is checking the strength in the limbs' smaller, distal muscles when the big, proximal muscles are the ones affected, Dr Ang added, noting: "Remember that rare congenital neurological disease may cause the same symptoms of weakness, so an evaluation from a paediatrician who specialises in neurology may be very helpful."

