Like many people, you may be looking to get back to healthy eating after the Chinese New Year celebrations. What can you do to keep up a healthy diet, especially if you do not cook?
The most important thing, nutritionists say, is to approach eating in a mindful way. This means to understand food choices and be aware of what you are putting in your body, as well as how it makes you feel emotionally and physically.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline How to pick healthier options. Subscribe