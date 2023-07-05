Polycystic ovary syndrome: How losing weight can help with irregular periods, acne and infertility

Weight gain and obesity, irregular menstrual cycles, acne and infertility are some signs and symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that approximately 116 million women (3.4 per cent) are affected by PCOS globally and around 10 to 15 per cent of women in Singapore have this condition.

The exact cause for PCOS is unknown, says Dr Tan Thiam Chye, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. What doctors do know is that it is a metabolic condition caused by high insulin resistance and related to increased levels of the male hormone androgen.

The excess androgen can also lead to excessive facial and body hair, thinning of hair on the head, deepening of the voice, and decreased breast size, notes Dr Tan. Very often, there are no symptoms at all, which means the condition can go undiagnosed well into adulthood.

In recent years, the correlation between PCOS and excessive weight ( a body mass index of 25 and above) has also come to the forefront, notes Dr Tan, highlighting the importance of weight loss to effectively manage this condition.

The link between PCOS and weight

While a few factors can contribute to PCOS, such as genetics, high levels of insulin or insulin resistance, PCOS and weight are closely intertwined, with each influencing the other.

Dr Tan explains: “Just like it is hard to determine which came first, the chicken or the egg, doctors have not determined definitively if PCOS causes metabolic issues or vice versa. However, we know with certainty that weight gain and obesity worsen PCOS and cause irregular periods.”

For those with excess weight around the waistline, this could contribute to insulin resistance and impair the body’s ability to effectively use insulin. This, in turn, could further promote weight gain and metabolic issues, hindering weight-loss efforts, and even heightening the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Adds Dr Tan: “Diabetes and endometrial (womb) cancer risk are increased in those with PCOS in the long term, and we monitor for these two conditions closely.”

The silver lining? Even a 5 to 10 per cent weight loss can improve ovulation, fertility and menstrual cycles in those who have PCOS, according to studies, says Dr Tan.