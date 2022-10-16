Financial support and income replacement: How cancer patients can have better peace of mind

Thankfully, his hospitalisation insurance plan covered most of his medical expenses. A former financial representative, he also has critical illness, life and personal accident policies.

“I was lucky that I had insurance coverage before I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he says. “Without insurance, the sum I would have had to fork out would have been unimaginable. But my treatment costs have been almost fully paid for by my hospitalisation plan, which I think is pretty awesome.”

“Thanks to the staff at Great Eastern for their support throughout this difficult period. They provided that personal touch and assurance and helped me to process my claims expediently and efficiently.”

While payouts from his hospitalisation plans covered the bulk of his medical bills, the lump-sum cash paid out from his critical illness and whole life plans, offered Mr Lim and his family valuable additional financial support as income replacement during the four years while he took a break from working to recuperate.

“After I was diagnosed, I wasn’t able to work, so the money came in handy to help out with my family’s day-to-day expenses and my own living expenses. We also use part of the cash to pay for my brother’s tuition fees and his pilot course fees to get him to where he is today,” he says.