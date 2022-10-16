Financial support and income replacement: How cancer patients can have better peace of mind

Mr Joel Lim was 26 when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016.
He underwent surgery to remove a tumour in the pancreas, and followed up with chemotherapy. Three years later, in 2019, doctors told him the disease has progressed to stage 4, meaning cancer has spread to other parts of the body.
Thanks to advances in cancer treatments, including newer treatments such as immunotherapy that activates the body’s immune system to fight the disease, he has managed to defy the initial poor prognosis. But these new treatments come with a hefty price tag. Mr Lim estimates that the recent radiotherapy treatments have so far added up to about $30,000, while his twice-monthly immunotherapy treatments cost close to five-figures each month and these treatments are still ongoing. His surgery in 2016 cost a six-figure sum.
Thankfully, his hospitalisation insurance plan covered most of his medical expenses. A former financial representative, he also has critical illness, life and personal accident policies.
“I was lucky that I had insurance coverage before I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he says. “Without insurance, the sum I would have had to fork out would have been unimaginable. But my treatment costs have been almost fully paid for by my hospitalisation plan, which I think is pretty awesome.”
“Thanks to the staff at Great Eastern for their support throughout this difficult period. They provided that personal touch and assurance and helped me to process my claims expediently and efficiently.”
While payouts from his hospitalisation plans covered the bulk of his medical bills, the lump-sum cash paid out from his critical illness and whole life plans, offered Mr Lim and his family valuable additional financial support as income replacement during the four years while he took a break from working to recuperate.
“After I was diagnosed, I wasn’t able to work, so the money came in handy to help out with my family’s day-to-day expenses and my own living expenses. We also use part of the cash to pay for my brother’s tuition fees and his pilot course fees to get him to where he is today,” he says.
Like Mr Lim, cancer patients often feel that their world has been turned upside down when they first receive the cancer diagnosis. Besides having to deal with their own emotional distress, many are also worried about their families and whether they can continue to provide for their dependents.
For 64-year-old Eddie Low, his worst fears would be to become a burden to his only daughter, who is now in her thirties and married with a child.
He was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago, in 2017, while undergoing a routine checkup. A year later, he was diagnosed with liver cancer and prostate cancer. Between 2017 and 2020, he underwent multiple procedures, including keyhole surgery on his liver, chemotherapy to treat lung cancer and radiotherapy to treat prostate cancer.
His medical bill added up to roughly $400,000.
“Singapore Cancer Society’s programmes and support groups, helped me overcome some of the physical and emotional challenges that I faced during my journey to recovery. These included the SCS Return to Role programme, workshops on nutrition and mental wellness as well as rehabilitative exercises which helped strengthen my body, and helped me cope in this journey.”
Critical illness can strike at any time
Cancer is the number one cause of death in Singapore, accounting for 28.4 per cent of all deaths in the country. But with early detection and advances in cancer treatment, a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence.
Dr Richard Quek, senior medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre, says that treatment pathways and costs can vary greatly.
“Treatment depends on cancer type, stage, location and modalities of treatment required. Thus, treatment cost is also highly variable depending on what treatment is required,” he says.
One thing is certain though: Treatment cost is increasing every year.
And even when a patient is in remission, there is always the fear of a recurrence. Recurrence rates can vary significantly depending on the type of cancer, but can be as high as 85 per cent in the case of ovarian cancer1.
Other than cancer, critical illnesses like stroke are amongst the top leading causes of death in Singapore.
“Like any other critical illness, stroke can be caught in the early stage, which is known as transient ischaemic attack. This is a warning sign that a stroke may occur in the future. Statistics have also shown stroke has a recurrence rate of up to 18 per cent2,” says Dr Chou Ning, a neurosurgeon at Chou Neuroscience Clinic.
Mr Lim says that the payouts he received from his insurance plans took a big load off his mind, allowing him to focus on the treatments to fight cancer.
“When I realised that the hospitalisation costs were covered and the critical illness plan paid out just fine, it was really a huge sigh of relief.”
He urges more young people to get the protection they need before it is too late.
“It’s only when such incidents happen that they realise they should have been better prepared for life’s unforeseeable events,” he says.
