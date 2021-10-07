Hospitals will take months to clear backlog amid Covid-19 pandemic: Kenneth Mak

SINGAPORE - With many follow-up visits and elective surgeries postponed to accommodate the rising pool of Covid-19 patients, it will take months for the hospitals to catch up with the backlog.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said this on Thursday (Oct 7) during a panel discussion at this year's Singapore Health & Biomedical Congress.

Because of the pandemic, a number of people with chronic diseases have not been able to go to hospitals for their follow-up checks, said Associate Professor Mak.

This was also the case last year when Singapore went into a circuit breaker period from April, with tough restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"For a number of people, we've managed to mitigate concerns about not being able to come back to hospitals through the use of telehealth technologies. But that is not everyone," said Prof Mak.

"There will be a sub group of patients who will come back with illnesses and diseases perhaps worse off, because they have not come back to hospitals for regular follow-ups."

These patients may have skipped taking their medication or failed to refill their prescription, he said.

"There is the expectation that we will be quite busy looking after even these patients as well," noted Prof Mak.

Hospitals have been busy looking after Covid-19 patients, but a number of them have outreach programmes to look after existing patients with chronic diseases, he said.

"So we hope that this pool of people with conditions worsening is not big, but nonetheless, catching up will take months," Prof Mak said.

He added that the pool includes patients needing elective surgeries, and those who have been waiting to return for day surgeries and major surgeries.

"Even though we've prioritised those with urgent conditions and cancers, there are still a lot of patients who would have other conditions that require treatment in the hospital setting," said Prof Mak.

Singapore is now battling a wave of Covid-19 infections that has put pressure on the healthcare system.

As at Wednesday, 1,520 patients with the virus are warded across hospitals here.

Prof Mak was one of three experts who spoke during the panel discussion, which was moderated by Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

The other two panellists were Professor Philip Choo, the group chief executive of the National Healthcare Group and Associate Professor Jeremy Lim.

Prof Lim is the director of the Leadership Institute for Global Health Transformation at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.