Some Covid-19 patients ineligible for recovery at home can now do so under new 'virtual ward' programme

SINGAPORE - Some hospitals here have been setting up Covid-19 "virtual wards" so that those whose conditions are stable, but are ineligible for the home recovery programme, will also be allowed to recover from the comfort of their homes.

These patients include those who are unvaccinated, those on immunosuppressive medication, and transplant patients.

The Singapore General Hospital, which set up its Covid-19 virtual ward on Oct 8, has enrolled 120 patients, said Dr Michelle Tan, the consultant-in-charge of the ward, and the head and consultant at the hospital's department of family medicine and continuing care.

Patients under this programme are monitored remotely with the help of a messaging bot known as Doctor Covid, where they are required to report their vital signs such as oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate and temperature three times a day, said Dr Tan in a media interview on Tuesday (Jan 4).

Some patients may be required to take their blood pressure as well, and the necessary equipment can be loaned to those who need them, she added.

Those who are not tech-savvy will have nurses call them regularly to check on their vital signs and to ensure that they are doing well at home, Dr Tan said.

The bot, co-developed by SGH, SingHealth and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), had initially been used in migrant worker dormitories during the peak of the outbreak there in April 2020, and had been repurposed for the Covid-19 virtual ward, she noted.

Currently, two groups of patients qualify for the virtual ward - the first being patients who have more complex medical conditions and are transferred from the hospital's Covid-19 isolation ward, and the second are those who qualify for recovery at community treatment facilities but prefer to recover from home.

All patients must be at least 18 years old, and can either be vaccinated or unvaccinated, though those who are unvaccinated "by choice" will have to foot their own medical bills, said Dr Tan.

For instance, patients who have had organ transplant previously would have to stay in the Covid-19 isolation ward for investigation, and because they are immunosuppressed (having a weakened immune system), their isolation period is longer than the usual 10 to 14 days, she added.

Patients who are on immunosuppressive medication have to be isolated for 21 days from the onset of their symptoms, as they have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases.

"Normally at about the halfway mark, maybe after a week of monitoring or treatment (in the hospital), the doctors may decide that the patient is stable enough to recover from home," said Dr Tan.

One patient who has gone through the Covid-19 Virtual Ward programme is caregiver Kelly Chavel, who is on lifelong immunosuppressive medication after having received a heart transplant five years ago.

Ms Chavel, 49, who is partially vaccinated, said she tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 5, and experienced mild symptoms throughout - including sore throat, running nose and cough.

"After spending nine days in SGH's isolation ward, I was discharged to isolate from home for another 11 days, where I had to take my vital signs thrice daily. The nurses would call regularly to check on me. I felt very assured to have the medical team supporting me," she added.