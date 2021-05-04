Hospitals increase capacity as load grows after TTSH cluster

MOH works with hospitals to ensure patients who need medical care get it

QUEUE AT REGIONAL SCREENING CENTRE: People queueing to get tested for Covid-19 yesterday at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio, one of four regional screening centres designated for free testing for people with possible exposure to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Hospitals here are increasing their capacity to make sure that patients requiring medical care will continue to be attended to, as Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) dials down its load to focus on containing a cluster that emerged from one of its wards last week.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that it has worked with public and private hospitals here to manage their load and raise their capacity to care for patients. This would ensure that those requiring urgent care would get it, while non-urgent operations and admissions could be deferred.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2021, with the headline 'Hospitals increase capacity as load grows after TTSH cluster'. Subscribe
