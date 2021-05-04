Hospitals increase capacity as load grows after TTSH cluster

Hospitals here are increasing their capacity to make sure that patients requiring medical care will continue to be attended to, as Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) dials down its load to focus on containing a cluster that emerged from one of its wards last week.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that it has worked with public and private hospitals here to manage their load and raise their capacity to care for patients. This would ensure that those requiring urgent care would get it, while non-urgent operations and admissions could be deferred.