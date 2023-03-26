Hospitals clearing elective surgery backlog, evolve procedures to maintain surge capacity

SINGAPORE – Non-urgent elective operations that were deferred during the pandemic have resumed in the past year as the Covid-19 situation here improved, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Hospitals cut back on elective procedures amid an increase of Covid-19 hospitalisations caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in July 2022.

Hospitals had first deferred non-urgent or elective procedures in February 2020 before these were gradually resumed after the April-June circuit breaker period.

Hospitals and specialist outpatient clinics were again asked by MOH to free up their capacity in May 2021 by postponing non-urgent operations and appointments.

Urgent medical attention was still given to those who required it.

Hospitals in Singapore reported a bed crunch during the coronavirus pandemic, with patients experiencing a median wait time of more than 20 hours at some institutions as recently as October 2022.

MOH told The Straits Times that most public hospitals and national specialist centres reported around 3 per cent to 5 per cent postponement of non-urgent procedures in 2021, based on available data.

Singapore’s three healthcare clusters – SingHealth, the National Healthcare Group (NHG) and the National University Health System (NUHS) – said they are now performing elective procedures which had previously been deferred.

They did not specify how many non-urgent elective procedures were delayed due to Covid-19, or how many have since been performed.

However, NHG medical board group chairman Lim Tock Han said the group has attended to most of its non-urgent elective operations by increasing its capacity for day surgery and short stay ward beds.

Professor Terrance Chua, group chairman of the SingHealth medical board, said that SingHealth institutions have progressively rescheduled such procedures.

Some hospitals that evolved their procedures during the pandemic continue to use these to keep ward capacity and resources available to meet any surge in demand, such as another outbreak or pandemic.

NUHS said it developed new initiatives supported by technology and service innovations, such as teleconsultations and its NUHS@Home recovery programme, which offers some patients the option of receiving acute hospital care and services at home instead of the hospital.

Other hospitals have ramped up the use of minimally invasive methods for elective procedures, which require patients to stay in the hospital for less than a day, thus helping free up beds for those facing more serious conditions.