Hospital care at home, nudges to remind S’pore residents to take care of health to be the norm

SINGAPORE - In the next five to 10 years, many of the services that can be offered in a hospital could be delivered in the comfort of one’s home.

Telehealth will become more sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) will help to improve care as well as relieve a bigger part of doctors’ and nurses’ workloads, and care will be more precise.

Soon, people will be nudged – through an app or a wearable device – to move more, eat less or sleep well as part of their care plan, as Singapore helps residents take charge of their health under the newly launched Healthier SG strategy.

Behind the scenes, Singapore’s national healthtech agency Synapxe (previously known as Integrated Health Information Systems) is working hard at making these scenarios a reality sooner rather than later, its CEO, Ms Ngiam Siew Ying, said in an interview to mark the launch of the agency’s new identity on Thursday.

Synapxe supports the operations of 46 public healthcare institutions, including acute hospitals, speciality centres and polyclinics, as well as some 1,400 partners such as community hospitals, nursing homes and General Practitioners.

She said its new name reflects the growth of its work in scope and scale, in shaping the future of health tech in Singapore to power key programmes such as Healthier SG.

At the launch of Synapxe at the Singapore Expo on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that synapxe, as a critical entity under his ministry, will ensure that patient medical records, data, care and medication, and healthcare subsidies and assistance - just like neurons of a human body - can transmit and flow seamlessly throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

Synapses are the critical nodes for transmitting information between neurons and throughout the body.

Mr Ong listed out five priorities for the agency to help connect the healthcare ecosystem, including a national repository for patients’ medical records and a system for remote medical consultation.

The former is the core objective of the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) system.

To ensure that residents can access their health records conveniently, IHiS developed the HealthHub app. HealthHub is a window to NEHR, through which residents can securely access their own medical records and more, said Mr Ong.

Today, two in three Singapore residents are using HealthHub and about one million use it every month – from managing medical appointments and viewing health records to ordering medication, he added.

Technology in Singapore is already being melded into healthcare, but the extent to which this is happening will accelerate, said Ms Ngiam.

Today, telehealth comprises mainly a consultation via videoconferencing with a doctor, who may send through an electronic medical certificate and order medication.

“The future (of) telehealth would be almost anything that you can do inside the hospital, apart from maybe surgery… and we need to start to push the boundary towards what’s possible there in terms of telehealth,” said Ms Ngiam.