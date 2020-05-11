Hospital befrienders lend sympathetic ear to migrant worker warded for Covid-19

Even after Mr Murugam Pillai (not his real name) was warded at Alexandra Hospital for over a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19, his family in Tamil Nadu remained unaware of his condition.

Mr Pillai, 36, who has been working in Singapore for six years, said last month: "I did not inform my family as I did not want to worry them unnecessarily. (But) my brother who also works in Singapore knows about my condition."

He is one of 360 migrant workers with Covid-19 who have been warded in the hospital, which is also looking after another 40 patients. Mr Pillai was discharged from the hospital last Thursday to a community care facility.

Mr Pillai was living at the Kian Teck Dormitory in Pioneer, which houses about 5,000 migrant workers, when he tested positive for the coronavirus. The dorm, which has since been identified as a cluster, is supported by on-site medical personnel from Alexandra Hospital.

Migrant workers make up most of the new Covid-19 cases in Singapore to date, accounting for over 88 per cent of more than 20,000 who have tested positive.

To provide him with emotional support, volunteers at the hospital conducted virtual video conferencing chats with Mr Pillai while he was warded.

The volunteers, who are trained to identify signs of depression, are part of the hospital's befriender programme. Called Alex H.E.A.L., which stands for "help, engage, assist lives", the programme was started in 2018 and has 115 volunteers aged between 15 and 62 to date.

One of the volunteers who have been engaging with Mr Pillai is S. Venisha, 17. The National Junior College student, who joined the programme in November, has been talking to at least two migrant workers with Covid-19 via video conferencing.

"I try to engage them in conversations by asking them about their interests, then we would do simple movement exercises," she said.

She would also take note of their concerns and feedback, and raise them to the hospital if needed.

While meeting the patients physically would be more effective than doing so virtually, Venisha said she believes the patients would still benefit from having a listening ear.

During a virtual meeting on April 27, another volunteer Hannah Chen, 15, sang a medley of songs for Mr Pillai, while playing the ukelele.

The Grade 10 student from the Singapore American School has been performing for patients at Alexandra Hospital since she became a volunteer last August.

"Music is one of the unspoken languages that unite people and I hope to spread this joy. After performing for Pillai, he said it made his day better and that's really rewarding," she said.

Mr Pillai said he felt reassured having volunteers like Venisha and Hannah befriending him.

"I'm glad there is at least someone there to talk to me. I'm happy and grateful for that."