Hip fracture rates for men and women in Singapore on the decline

SINGAPORE - Hip fractures continue to be a concern but the good news is that the incidence rate has declined for both men and women, according to a new study.

It noted that when adjusted for age, fracture rates dropped by 1.4 per cent a year from 2000 to 2017 - a reversal of trends from a previous study that reported an increase in the rate of around 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent a year for both sexes from 1991 to 1998.

One of the reasons could be that people are more aware of the risks and take preventive measures, said researchers.

Hip fractures affect disproportionately more women than men and usually occur at older ages.

People with a lower body mass index (BMI) have a higher risk of osteoporosis, which increases the risk of hip fracture.

Researchers, including those from the National University Hospital (NUH), studied more than 36,000 Singapore residents who had hip fractures and were hospitalised.

The absolute number of cases doubled from 1,487 in 2000 to 2,729 in 2017, due to population growth and a higher proportion of elderly people.

Researchers also found that Chinese women are more prone to fractures than women of other ethnicities.

They had 1.4 times higher fracture rates than their Malay counterparts, and 1.9 times higher than Indian women.

The key reason is the races' differing bone mineral density - an indication of osteoporosis - said Professor Yong Eu Leong, a senior consultant at NUH Women's Centre.

But the silver lining is that Chinese women were also the only ethnic group to show a decline in fracture rates.

Researchers did not look into whether there were ethnic differences for hip fracture rates among men because the rate was lower.

About 2,500 hip-fracture cases occur here every year, a figure that is projected to increase to 9,000 in 2050 due to the rapidly ageing population.

The total immediate hospital cost of these fractures was $14 million in 1998 and is estimated to rise to $112 million by 2050.