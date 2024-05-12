High worldwide dengue numbers may not impact Singapore: Experts

SINGAPORE – Even as dengue numbers soar worldwide, experts say it remains to be seen how the record figures elsewhere will impact the number of infections in Singapore.

To date, there have been more than five million dengue cases and more than 2,000 dengue-related deaths globally since the beginning of 2024, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Parts of Central and South America are reporting record numbers of the disease, with Brazil seeing more than one million dengue cases in the first two months of 2024.

In comparison, there were about six million dengue cases worldwide for the whole of 2023, with more than 6,000 dengue-related deaths reported that year.

Still, the high numbers seen in other countries may not impact Singapore, say experts.

Dengue expert Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at NUS’ Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said that while numbers could potentially spike, this is unlikely due to the relatively low passenger traffic between Latin America and Singapore.

International Society for Infectious Diseases president Paul Tambyah said: “Usually we are concerned about travellers bringing in new serotypes or variants, but it seems like there is already a lot of diversity in the dengue strains circulating, so I think that the impact of incoming or returning travellers is likely to be low.”

There are several possible reasons for the worldwide spike in dengue cases.

Prof Tambyah noted that the World Health Organisation has pointed to the impact of El Nino – a climate pattern associated with the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean – on the life cycle of the Aedes mosquito.

“When the temperature rises 1 or 2 deg C, the mosquito can live a bit longer and bite more people, thus spreading the virus more widely and effectively,” he said.

Professor Duane Gubler – who chairs the National Environment Agency’s dengue expert advisory panel and is emeritus professor at Duke-NUS Medical School – pointed to other trends, such as urban growth in tropical cities, with inadequate sewage and waste management providing a habitat for mosquitoes to breed, as well as inadequate public health infrastructure, as the drivers of disease.

He added that while weather is an important influence on dengue numbers, it is unclear how much of a role climate change plays.

“Most of the modelling studies that predict large increases in numbers of cases are flawed because they look mainly at temperature changes and ignore the complexity of other factors that influence transmission. Plausibility is not proof of causality,” he said.

Singapore, meanwhile, has seen more than 5,000 dengue cases in the first quarter of 2024 – more than double that of the same period in 2023 – with seven deaths from the disease.