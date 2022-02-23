High numbers indicate Covid-19 Omicron wave will likely peak soon, say experts

SINGAPORE - Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's comment to healthcare workers that a return to normalcy was within Singapore's grasp, coming on the back of record high infection numbers that topped 26,000 on Tuesday (Feb 22), took some people by surprise.

But in truth, it does reflect his grasp of Covid-19 transmissions.

Based on the experiences of other countries where the Omicron wave has already peaked, a sharp rise in cases usually foreshadows a fall in numbers, signalling the end of a Covid-19 wave.

"I suspect the peak will be soon (if it wasn't yesterday!)," said Associate Professor Alex Cook, an expert in healthcare modelling at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. He expects the wave to peak within a fortnight.

In Singapore, historically, the largest number of infections usually appears on Tuesdays, following lower numbers at the weekends, on account of the reporting regime. There were 19,420 infections on the previous Tuesday (Feb 15), after which the numbers fell slightly, only to surge again on Feb 22.

Prof Cook said: "For most (countries), the time from the initial upswing to the peak has been about two months, though it's not always obvious when the initial upswing was since the Omicron wave often emerged from a Delta wave."

Based on reported genomes, Singapore's Omicron wave started in December last year, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Bioinformatics Institute, who has been tracking Covid-19 genomes globally.

Although Omicron replaced the Delta variant in December, the big surge came only in January.

Prof Cook said the height of the Omicron wave peak varies depending on a country's immunity levels and testing system.

For comparison on a per million population basis, he said: "Denmark peaked with the equivalent of 160 per cent more cases than we currently have, and France 80 per cent more; Britain, the United States and Germany peaked with 10 per cent to 25 per cent fewer cases than we have, and Canada 70 per cent fewer."

Prof Cook added: "We can expect our own wave to peak when half or more of the population is infected, but because we don't diagnose all infections, it's not clear how far off we are from that."

Until this wave peaks, he said "hospitals will be really busy, so the main thing to do is avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency department".

Mr Ong made his comment in a letter he had written to encourage healthcare workers inundated with a heavy workload caused by the Omicron surge. He told them: "With each day, our society becomes stronger and we move closer to normalcy. So hang in there for a while more."