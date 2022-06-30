High cadmium levels found in crayfish, scallops packed with no brand name; products being recalled

SINGAPORE - High levels of the toxic metal cadmium have been detected in crayfish and scallops from seafood supplier Song Fish Dealer, which supplies these to hotels, restaurants and markets, and a recall is ongoing.

The products were also sold at the nine outlets of The Seafood Market Place by Song Fish, as well as Tasty Farm by Song Fish, all run by the supplier.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (June 30) that the affected products, which are packaged without a brand name, are Crayfish Large Cut, with an expiry date of Feb 4, 2023; Crayfish Medium Cut, with an expiry date of Feb 7, 2023; and Half Shell Scallop, with an expiry date of Aug 12, 2023.

The crayfish are from Indonesia while the scallops are from China.

SFA said that cadmium levels exceeding the maximum limit set under the Singapore Food Regulations were found in these products.

Consumers who have consumed them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, it added.

If unsure, consumers may contact the stores they bought their products from to check if they are the ones being recalled.

Heavy metals such as mercury, lead, arsenic and cadmium are naturally present in the environment and can enter the food chain when the animals and plants humans eat come into contact with the metals in water, soil and the seabed.

Shellfish live on the ocean floor and tend to accumulate heavy metals that have sunk to the bottom.

Based on the levels detected, a one-off consumption of the affected products is fine, but long-term consumption of high levels of cadmium may cause renal dysfunction, bone demineralisation and increased risk of cancer in the lung, endometrium, bladder, and breast, SFA said.