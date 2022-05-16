Her children shielded her from Covid-19 but woman, 82, dies of dengue

SINGAPORE - For two years, Ms Claudia Teo, 55, did everything to shield her 82-year-old mother from Covid-19.
Madam Han Ai Hoon was not allowed to go to crowded places without wearing a clear plastic face covering over her mask. If they were out, Ms Teo would pass her the hand sanitiser every hour.
She also closely monitored her mother's diabetes and hypertension.
Ms Teo and her four younger sisters did not expect another infectious disease to take their mother's life in early April this year when she became a victim of the dengue outbreak that is hitting record numbers.
Madam Han had lived with Ms Teo and her family at a home in Eng Kong Drive in Bukit Timah, within the current largest dengue cluster in Singapore.
The outbreak in the Cheng Soon, Eng Kong and Toh Tuck areas had 357 cases as at Friday (May 13).
"I remember looking at the dengue case numbers rising from 20 to 40 to 60, and my mum said 'Don't worry, we never get bitten'," said Ms Teo, a lawyer.
On the morning of April 2, a Saturday, Madam Han complained of a persistent headache.
By early Sunday morning, her blood pressure had plunged, and she was having fever, chills and was perspiring profusely.
Ms Teo rushed her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 4am on Sunday.
Later that afternoon, Madam Han was confirmed to have dengue fever and she was transferred to the intensive care unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.
Although she needed a ventilator from Sunday night to help her breathe, her condition was mostly stable as doctors treated her symptoms over the next few days.
When fluid built up in her lungs, it was drained.
When her blood platelet count reached dangerously low levels the following Tuesday - a common complication of severe dengue - Madam Han received a blood transfusion.
Ms Teo added: "She was mostly conscious, she was sitting up, and her breathing was fine."
As Madam Han was on a ventilator, she communicated with her children mainly through writing.
"She wrote 'I want to go home', and said on Sunday afternoon, 'Girl, I didn't know that dengue is so serious and painful'," recounted Ms Teo.
At one point, Madam Han and another daughter, Angelia Teo, 44, a consultant, did finger heart gestures to show that she was positive about returning home soon.
But on Wednesday evening, her condition took a turn for the worse.
Ms Claudia Teo's younger sister, Ms Teo Kwee Bee, 53, said: "Her heart had some issues at one point, and she also had leaky blood vessels."
The doctor gave her a 60 per cent to 70 per cent chance of survival.
But by Thursday morning, her kidneys had failed.
When Madam Han did not respond to dialysis, the doctor took her off the machine.
Ms Claudia Teo said: "The doctor called me at 7am on Thursday, and said 'You better come down now because she is quite severe.' And she passed away on Friday morning at 2.30am."
Two of Madam Han's daughters who live in the United States did not get to say goodbye. Ms Claudia Teo had asked them to return to Singapore on Wednesday, after their mother's condition worsened, but they arrived home too late.
"We lost her to a small mosquito... We never thought dengue was so fatal," said Ms Teo.
Ms Teo Kwee Bee, a human resources manager, added: "For us, the solution was so simple. You just spray her with insect repellent or just slap on a mosquito patch on her, and that's my biggest regret."
According to the United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 20 people with dengue fever gets the life-threatening severe illness. It tends to affect children, seniors and those who have been infected before.
In 2020, when Singapore's dengue cases reached a high of 35,315, the disease claimed 32 lives.
The past five months alone have seen more than 8,500 dengue cases here.
"The message we want to send is that dengue is not a statistic," said Ms Claudia Teo.
When she saw an elderly couple strolling around her neighbourhood recently, she asked them if they had applied insect repellent.
"They said, 'No need lah!' I told them, 'Uncle, I have to tell you my mum died of dengue. Can you please put repellent, ok?'"
Ms Teo Kwee Bee added: "Nobody really feels the effect of cases rising. And we were like this before mum died.
"If you don't know anybody with dengue, it's just a (waterlogged) flowerpot problem."