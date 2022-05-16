Her children shielded her from Covid-19 but woman, 82, dies of dengue

SINGAPORE - For two years, Ms Claudia Teo, 55, did everything to shield her 82-year-old mother from Covid-19.

Madam Han Ai Hoon was not allowed to go to crowded places without wearing a clear plastic face covering over her mask. If they were out, Ms Teo would pass her the hand sanitiser every hour.

She also closely monitored her mother's diabetes and hypertension.

Ms Teo and her four younger sisters did not expect another infectious disease to take their mother's life in early April this year when she became a victim of the dengue outbreak that is hitting record numbers.

Madam Han had lived with Ms Teo and her family at a home in Eng Kong Drive in Bukit Timah, within the current largest dengue cluster in Singapore.

The outbreak in the Cheng Soon, Eng Kong and Toh Tuck areas had 357 cases as at Friday (May 13).

"I remember looking at the dengue case numbers rising from 20 to 40 to 60, and my mum said 'Don't worry, we never get bitten'," said Ms Teo, a lawyer.

On the morning of April 2, a Saturday, Madam Han complained of a persistent headache.

By early Sunday morning, her blood pressure had plunged, and she was having fever, chills and was perspiring profusely.

Ms Teo rushed her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 4am on Sunday.

Later that afternoon, Madam Han was confirmed to have dengue fever and she was transferred to the intensive care unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Although she needed a ventilator from Sunday night to help her breathe, her condition was mostly stable as doctors treated her symptoms over the next few days.

When fluid built up in her lungs, it was drained.

When her blood platelet count reached dangerously low levels the following Tuesday - a common complication of severe dengue - Madam Han received a blood transfusion.

Ms Teo added: "She was mostly conscious, she was sitting up, and her breathing was fine."

As Madam Han was on a ventilator, she communicated with her children mainly through writing.

"She wrote 'I want to go home', and said on Sunday afternoon, 'Girl, I didn't know that dengue is so serious and painful'," recounted Ms Teo.

At one point, Madam Han and another daughter, Angelia Teo, 44, a consultant, did finger heart gestures to show that she was positive about returning home soon.