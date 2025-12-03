Straitstimes.com header logo

Helping children understand and manage their emotions

A psychiatrist's guide to your child's emotional well-being

A psychiatrist's guide to your child's emotional well-being.

Joyce Teo

Synopsis: Every first Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Many parents spend time teaching their kids essential skills like reading or spelling but they often forget to teach them a key skill that will determine their success, their relationships, and their overall happiness. That is emotional regulation. 

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo talks to Dr Ong Say How, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. He’s the chairperson of creative services and youth committee at SAMH and a senior consultant psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:49 What exactly is emotional regulation? 

6:40 Signs that a child might be struggling emotionally 

11:14 It’s ok to tell your children that you’re concerned about them

15:00 Screen time limits can help with a child’s ability to handle boredom and regulate mood

20:51 Parents must be role models

22:24 What parents can do to repair the damage after losing their cool? 

24:13 You don’t have to shield your child from negative feelings 

Host: Joyce Teo (

joyceteo@sph.com.sg

)

Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis and Lynda Hong

