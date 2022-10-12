Healthier SG a decisive shift to get population healthier, keep costs sustainable: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Singapore has done all it can to reduce the burden posed by chronic illnesses, but the number of people suffering from conditions such as high blood pressure continues to go up, pushing up healthcare costs.

Hence the need to shift the strategy towards greater preventive care, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

Mr Ong said the ministry's new Healthier SG initiative to keep people healthier for longer is an important effort to reverse rising costs, noting: "We will try everything we can to cope with the disease burden."

These have included rigorous evaluations on whether treatments provide value for money, "removing the distortions caused by reckless medical insurance practices", and linking payment with patient outcome.

"It is not too late to shut the dam, and the way that is the most impactful and simplest to understand is to focus on preventive care," Mr Ong told 1,300 healthcare professionals in a keynote address at the Singapore Health and Biomedical Congress at the Singapore Expo.

The National Healthcare Group's (NHG) two-day annual congress theme this year is "reinventing healthcare", with sessions looking at transforming the healthcare workforce and the impact of technology on care.

Mr Ong said one silver lining has been that the prevalence rate for diabetes has remained stable, most likely because of the many measures taken in the country's war on diabetes. But other chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels are still going up among adults.

Likening the slide into poor health to people on a travellator who do not notice its movement, the minister said what was "scarier" was that most people with deteriorating health are oblivious to the impending danger they are being carried towards.

Alerting people to this danger, such as through the publicity given to the Healthier SG initiative, may prevent them from getting onto the travellator in the first place, he said.

"Clinicians know that preventive steps in our daily lives can fob off severe illnesses later on in life. That is the genesis of our long-term, multi-year healthcare transformation journey, called Healthier SG."

It seeks to empower people to take charge of their own health. More are already opting for healthier drinks he said, noting: "Sales of beverages with less than 5 per cent sugar content have gone up, from 37 per cent in 2017 to 60 per cent in 2021."

The mandatory nutrition labelling by the end of this year for pre-packed drinks will hopefully nudge even more people to pick healthier options.

Physical exercise is critical to better health, and the minister hopes "gamification" will make healthier living more attractive.

The Health Promotion Board's National Steps Challenge, for instance, which gives participants small rewards for achieving their health goals, such as a certain number of steps a day, has shown this works.