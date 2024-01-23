Healthcare workers get Superstar awards for going the extra mile

SINGAPORE – There are just four physiotherapists at the 224-bed Sree Narayana Mission (Singapore) nursing home, but some bed-bound residents still get an extra therapy session in the afternoon that will help them live more comfortably.

This is because 20 nursing aides and healthcare assistants have been trained to provide essential physiotherapy exercises, such as passive range of motion moves and chest physiotherapy for these residents, to prevent the stiffening of joints and mucus build-up.

This has been made possible by a cross-training initiative aimed at upskilling the care staff while addressing manpower challenges – the brainchild of Ms Jezsica Ida Su, the home’s director of nursing and head of therapy.

Ms Su, who joined the home in June 2019 and has 15 years of nursing experience after switching from a career in human resources, said her plan is to train the rest of the care staff to do the physiotherapy exercises. The home currently has 85 care staff.

The mother of three, who is pursuing a PhD in nursing, was one of 16 recipients of the Superstar Award at the 14th Singapore Health Quality Service Awards 2024 on Jan 23.