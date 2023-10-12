Healthcare providers must work with range of partners to build healthier communities: Masagos

SINGAPORE – Building healthier communities requires healthcare providers to work with a wide range of partners beyond the healthcare sector, said Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli.

Noting that the authorities have been taking a broader view when it comes to population health – including looking at areas ranging from education to transport infrastructure – he said health is not confined within the walls of healthcare institutions.

“We need to leverage expertise from healthcare institutions and combine it with the community knowledge of organisations on the ground to deliver effective interventions,” said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

He was speaking on Thursday at the 21st Singapore Health and Biomedical Congress, organised by the National Healthcare Group (NHG) and held at the Singapore Expo.

Mr Masagos noted that NHG had worked with community partners to develop Health Kampung, a platform offering a directory of activities ranging from exercise classes to digital literacy workshops.

Health Kampung now offers more than 900 health and social programmes across central and northern Singapore, which NHG oversees, in collaboration with the healthcare cluster’s 28 partners, which include the Asian Women’s Welfare Association and St Luke’s Eldercare.

This is up from 450 when it was launched in April, said NHG group chief executive Professor Philip Choo.

Prof Choo added that to make Health Kampung more accessible, it is now available through the NHG Cares app. The app also allows patients to book and reschedule appointments, as well as offers resources for patients to improve their surgery outcomes.

The NHG Cares app has been downloaded more than 23,500 times, with more than 11,200 users registering for Health Kampung through the app.

Over the next year, more features will be introduced to make Health Kampung more personalised by recommending activities based on a user’s needs and interests, as well as allowing them to form groups with others based on their interests.

In order to better plan programmes and services that meet the needs of residents, NHG is developing a portal that will allow its partners to update their programmes in Health Kampung in real time, as well as monitor sign-ups and attendance.

Technology can act as a “key enabler” for population health, which can be used to design policies and programmes to achieve positive health outcomes, said Mr Masagos.