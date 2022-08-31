Targeting subsidies at lower-income

In a move targeted at benefiting the lower-income group, patients using standard drugs at acute and community hospitals will from Nov 1 be means-tested when they apply for subsidies.

The subsidies for drugs under the Standard Drug List at these hospitals will rise from the current 50 per cent to a range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent for Singapore citizens, when means-testing, based on per capita household income, is introduced.

Permanent residents will continue to receive a 25 per cent subsidy.

The Ministry of Health said the change is in line with the public healthcare subsidy system changes it announced in March last year.

It added that the changes will provide more subsidies to patients who need greater support as well as encourage patients to access care in the most appropriate healthcare setting.

SEE THE BIG STORY