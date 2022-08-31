Healthcare

Targeting subsidies at lower-income

Updated
Published
18 min ago

In a move targeted at benefiting the lower-income group, patients using standard drugs at acute and community hospitals will from Nov 1 be means-tested when they apply for subsidies.

The subsidies for drugs under the Standard Drug List at these hospitals will rise from the current 50 per cent to a range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent for Singapore citizens, when means-testing, based on per capita household income, is introduced.

Permanent residents will continue to receive a 25 per cent subsidy.

The Ministry of Health said the change is in line with the public healthcare subsidy system changes it announced in March last year.

It added that the changes will provide more subsidies to patients who need greater support as well as encourage patients to access care in the most appropriate healthcare setting.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2022, with the headline Targeting subsidies at lower-income. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top