Health Check Podcast: Youth mental health: What to expect when seeking help?

ST correspondent Joyce Teo (left) and podcasting head Ernest Luis (right) host Lee Yi Ping (centre), team leader and senior youth support worker for the Community Health Assessment Team (CHAT) - which has been helping and supporting young people with mental health concerns since 2009ST PHOTO: PENELOPE LEE
Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Health Check Ep 26: Youth mental health: What to expect when seeking help?

14:59 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up some common misconceptions on health.

