Health Check Podcast: Why women should protect their hearts against cardiovascular disease

Health Check Ep 61: Why women should protect their hearts against cardiovascular disease

19:02 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

This episode tackles the often underestimated risk of cardiovascular disease in women, and how the symptoms of this disease can differ in women.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Professor Carolyn Lam, a senior consultant at the Department of Cardiology and the director of Women’s Heart Health at the National Heart Centre Singapore.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women and is responsible for 35 per cent of deaths in women yearly. Studies have also shown that heart disease is deadlier in women than in men, and can affect women of all ages, and particularly after menopause.

In the Lancet Women and Cardiovascular Disease Commission published in mid-May, clinicians called for urgent action to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in women.

This global report is curated by 17 leading expert ambassadors from 11 countries, and one of the Lancet Ambassadors for Women’s Heart Health in this prestigious study is Professor Lam herself, who is also the sole representative from Asia.

1. Trend of heart attacks among women younger than 55 - yet it remains understudied, under-diagnosed, less recognised and treated (2:47)

2. Global death rate from breast cancer is only a tenth of that from heart disease and stroke among women (4:17)

3. How a woman can also suffer classic chest pains like men or atypical symptoms during a suspected cardiac arrest (9:26)

4. Know your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels if you're nearing the age of menopause of about 50 (14:24)

5. Differences between men and women when they complain about heart-related issues (16:01)

Read Lancet Commission paper: www.womencvdcommission.org

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

