Health Check Podcast: What to know about antimicrobial resistance

Health Check Ep 73: What to know about antimicrobial resistance

21:28 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

The World Health Organisation has declared that antimicrobial resistance or AMR is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. AMR occurs when some of the germs that cause infections no longer respond to the drugs designed to kill them.

Infections then become harder or impossible to treat.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Associate Prof Hsu Li Yang, who has a special interest in antibiotic resistance, about AMR. Prof Hsu is the Vice Dean of Global Health and Programme Leader of Infectious Diseases at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health. And, with the worrisome Omicron spreading around the world, she also asked him how worrying the new variant is.

They discuss the following:

Why should you bother about AMR in a pandemic?

The use of antibiotics in chickens

Lessons from the pandemic that can be applied to the control of AMR

Why is it difficult to develop new antibiotics for drug-resistant infections?

Will the new variant Omicron break through vaccine protection against severe disease?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes every first and third Wednesday of the month and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!