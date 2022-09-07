Health Check Podcast: What to expect when caring for an end-of-life patient at home

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Singapore's Government is keen to boost palliative care support to help more end-of-life patients spend their remaining time at home, if they prefer to do so. For every patient who chooses to die in the comfort of his or her own home, there has to be a caregiver willing to provide the care.
In the previous two episodes, we covered what palliative care is about, how it can help a dying person live well and what it takes to see more end-of-life patients live out their last days at home.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo discusses the practical and emotional realities of what to expect when caring for a dying person at home, with Mr Tay Jia Sen, a medical social worker from HCA Hospice, the largest home hospice care provider in Singapore.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:04 When does hospice care start? Jia Sen describes a typical hospice "home visit" assessment
6:09 Helping patients who are unable to accept death
9:25 How hospice care supports caregivers; mental preparation
14:45 End-of-life symptoms to look out for when you're caring for someone at home
19:28 What happens after the patient dies?
22:27 Advice for caregivers
Listen to Health Check Ep 89: What can be done to help more end-of-life patients fulfil their wish of dying at home?: https://omny.fm/shows/health-check-1/what-can-be-done-to-help-more-end-of-life-patients
Listen to Health Check Ep 88: Preparing for a good death with palliative care: https://omny.fm/shows/health-check-1/let-s-talk-about-palliative-care
Listen to In Your Opinion Ep 9: Let’s talk about death and end-of-life plans: https://omny.fm/shows/in-your-opinion/let-s-talk-about-death
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong
Kai & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!