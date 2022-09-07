Health Check Podcast: What to expect when caring for an end-of-life patient at home

In the previous two episodes, we covered what palliative care is about, how it can help a dying person live well and what it takes to see more end-of-life patients live out their last days at home.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo discusses the practical and emotional realities of what to expect when caring for a dying person at home, with Mr Tay Jia Sen, a medical social worker from HCA Hospice, the largest home hospice care provider in Singapore.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:04 When does hospice care start? Jia Sen describes a typical hospice "home visit" assessment

6:09 Helping patients who are unable to accept death

9:25 How hospice care supports caregivers; mental preparation

14:45 End-of-life symptoms to look out for when you're caring for someone at home

19:28 What happens after the patient dies?

22:27 Advice for caregivers

Listen to Health Check Ep 89: What can be done to help more end-of-life patients fulfil their wish of dying at home?: https://omny.fm/shows/health-check-1/what-can-be-done-to-help-more-end-of-life-patients

Listen to Health Check Ep 88: Preparing for a good death with palliative care: https://omny.fm/shows/health-check-1/let-s-talk-about-palliative-care

Listen to In Your Opinion Ep 9: Let’s talk about death and end-of-life plans: https://omny.fm/shows/in-your-opinion/let-s-talk-about-death

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong

Kai & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!