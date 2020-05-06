Health Check Podcast: What might Singapore's new normal look like, post-Covid-19?

Health Check Ep 36: What might Singapore's new normal look like, post-Covid-19?

14:19 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.

Singapore is now in second month of its Covid-19 circuit breaker period as people stay home in the fight against the coronavirus disease. Attention is being gradually focused on life after this period, as the country looks to ease more restrictions in the coming weeks.

With cases rising around not just here, but around the world, it is clear that life is not going to be the same for a while, even if restrictions are lifted. What might the new normal look like?

ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the programme leader for infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Here are the key points:

1. Impact of Covid-19 on our work lives and how long this will last (1:19)

2. Will kids be able to go to the zoo and playgrounds like before? (3:46)

3. What we will be missing out on for a while (8:49)

4. Will things change forever? (10:09)

5. Future of travel (11:03)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

