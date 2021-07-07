Health Check Podcast: What is sudden cardiac arrest and can it be prevented?

Health Check Ep 63: What is sudden cardiac arrest and can it be prevented?

15:30 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland, and had to be resuscitated. In Singapore, there have been cases of young and fit individuals who went into cardiac arrests during or after training, and then collapsed and died.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Associate Professor Ching Chi Keong, a senior consultant at the Department of Cardiology and the Director of Electrophysiology and Pacing at the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) about the serious heart condition, how it is not a heart attack, and if there's anything we can do to prevent it.

1. What is sudden cardiac arrest, why does it happen and why does it happen so quickly? (1:02)

2. Is sudden cardiac arrest preventable, and when to get assessed for risk of heart disease (4:15)

3. Chances of sudden cardiac arrest survival (06:48)

4. The differences between a heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest (10:37)

5. How to prevent sudden cardiac arrest, and chances of getting sudden cardiac arrest for those with no family history of heart disease (13:09)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes every first and third Wednesday of the month and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!